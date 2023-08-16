AC/DC's Brian Johnson visits Northamptonshire village pub
AC/DC frontman Brian Johnson revealed his family's tomato sauce recipe during an unexpected visit to a village pub.
Staff at the Kings Arms in Polebrook, Northamptonshire, said the 75-year-old had been test driving a friend's car when "he got a little bit lost".
Lifelong fan of the Australian rock band and employee Ollie De Gaunza, 27, said the visit made his day.
"He talked about his mum's tomato sauce recipe. Apparently the secret is an Oxo cube," he said.
The singer spent about 45 minutes in the pub drinking a glass of white wine, chatting to staff and talking about cars.
The Kings Arms, a 17th Century pub close to Oundle, shared an image of the rock star on its Facebook page.
Mr De Gaunza said the visit was "very unexpected on a quiet Saturday afternoon", calling Johnson "a really nice down-to-earth guy".
