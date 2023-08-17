University of Northampton: Survey reveals healthy habitat at Waterside campus
A university said its newest campus had become a healthy biodiverse environment with nine species of butterfly recently found.
A survey last month revealed gatekeepers, painted ladies, peacocks, and red admirals were at the University of Northampton's Waterside site.
Experts said they were "a crucial part of a healthy ecological system".
Dr Janet Jackson said it was "evidence of how important our green and pleasant campus is to the local environment".
The Waterside campus, located along the River Nene on a former brownfield site, opened in September 2018 and is surrounded by open parklands.
Dr Jackson, a senior lecturer in environmental science, carried out the ecological survey in collaboration with the university's environment and sustainability team.
The comma butterfly, both the large and small white species, the small blue and the small skipper were also found.
The university said butterflies were an important "'brick' in the ecological 'wall'" and their presence indicated a healthy environment.
Areas with many butterflies and moths tend to be rich in other invertebrates which together provide environmental benefits such as pollination and natural pest control.
As prey for insect-eating animals, they are also a vital part of the food chain.
"As well as being lovely to look at, butterflies form a crucial part of a healthy ecological system," Dr Jackson said.
She suggested that wilder areas which may appear to be messy and untidy were important in helping different species of insects to thrive.
"You should be pleasantly surprised at the beauty and wonder of our campus."
