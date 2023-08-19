Northamptonshire cricket memorial garden to be rededicated
A ceremony will take place to rededicate Northamptonshire County Cricket Club's memorial garden following a facelift.
The garden at the County Ground in Northampton has new stone pillars, flower beds and benches.
Two supporters designed the new layout and received help from local companies and individuals.
David Chawner, the club's chaplain, said the state of the old garden had been "embarrassing".
Plans were made to improve the garden, but it was not until a couple who were active supporters got involved that work began on the project, he said.
Now it has a new gravel path leading to two stone plinths, topped by flowers, and two beds of purple roses flank the plinths on either side.
Three existing memorial plaques, including one to the cricket club's war heroes, now have a much better setting, Mr Chawner said.
"A year ago you would have found a lot of overgrown stuff, the grass was very patchy, there was one seat for people to sit on which was a bit low, especially [for] older folks," Mr Chawner said.
"There were three memorial stones on the wall and that was it, really. It was a bit embarrassing when people wanted to scatter ashes here, to be doing it in such a mess."
Fans have been invited to buy their own small metal plaques to remember loved ones, which will be placed on the wooden fence around the garden.
The rededication will take place on Sunday during the interval of the One Day Cup game against Derbyshire.
