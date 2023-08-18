Gusty weather pauses Northampton Balloon Festival's free flying
- Published
A balloon festival has had to delay its free flying event due to "very, very gusty" weather.
The Northampton Balloon Festival returned to the 118-acre Racecourse park after a four-year hiatus.
Organisers said tethered flying was permitted and hoped to get the balloons in the air for the full experience over the rest of the weekend.
Balloon flight director Chris Freeman said: "No free flying this evening, it's a bit windy for us."
Hundreds of people turned up for the first day of the three day event, which began on Friday and ends on Sunday.
The last Northampton Balloon Festival was held in 2018 at the Billing Aquadrome, before coming back to its original home at the Racecourse.
Nicola Asher, who travelled from Kibworth, Leicestershire, but grew up in Northampton, said: "It takes me back to my childhood - I think it's fantastic how they go up."
Visitors will be able to see more than 50 hot air balloons, alongside other activities.
Rowina Mindham lives in Kettering, Northamptonshire, but had never been to the balloon festival before.
She said: "I live in the area, good to come and see what's its about for a change.
"Fingers crossed they'll get them up and get them flying. It's always lovely to see them around Northampton. It's great that it's back here as well."
Matt Rate, chief pilot for Vista Balloons, was inspired by childhood visits to the festival to take up flying.
"There are numerous photos of me in front of balloons I have now flown, that we've got here for the weekend," he said.
Mr Freeman hoped weather conditions will get better over the weekend.
The festival was based at the Racecourse from 1989 to 2008. It later moved to Billing Aquadrome and was combined with the town festival.
