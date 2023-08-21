In Pictures: Northampton Balloon Festival returns after four years
More than 64,000 people attended the Northampton Balloon Festival after a four-year hiatus at the town's Racecourse park.
Organisers said the event went well despite windy weather conditions, which meant they had to pause free flying on Friday and Saturday.
They were able to tether balloons and provide basket glows in the evenings.
About 20-30 balloons were seen flying on Sunday at 06:00 BST and 12 later than evening. Customers got to enjoy an evening fireworks display.
Festival organiser Dave Bailey said: "I'm happy with the number of people."
