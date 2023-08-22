Motorcyclist killed in Daventry roundabout crash
- Published
A motorcyclist has died after crashing at a roundabout.
The accident happened in Daventry, at the junction of Northern Way and Welton Road, at about 06:20 BST on Monday.
Northamptonshire Police said the rider of the white BMW bike, a 27-year-old man, died at the scene.
Officers said no other vehicle was involved but they would like to hear from anyone who has CCTV or dashcam footage of the crash to get in touch with their collisions unit.
