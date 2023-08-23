Northampton firefighters tackle large town centre blaze
- Published
Firefighters have tackled a large blaze at a building in Northampton town centre.
Northamptonshire Fire Service crews were called to fight the flames on Bridge Street at about 00:45 BST.
Nine fire engines and additional specialist crews attended the blaze, which is close to several bars and restaurants.
People living in the area have been advised to keep windows and doors shut to stop smoke filling their homes.
In a statement, the fire service said: "Please be aware of potential disruption and continue to avoid the area for the time being."
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.