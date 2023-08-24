Solar panels worth more than £10,000 stolen from energy farm
Solar panels worth about £10,500 were stolen from an energy farm, police said.
Northamptonshire Police said thieves cut a gate at Chelveston Renewable Energy Park at Chelveston Airfield in Wellingborough between 22:00 BST on Monday and 07:50 on Tuesday .
Police said 80 panels were dismantled and stolen from the site.
Officers have appealed for any witnesses or anybody with information to contact them.
The thieves drove across fields off the B645 and damaged fencing to enter the park, the force added.
