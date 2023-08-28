New sensory garden created at Northampton crisis house
- Published
A sensory garden to provide support to autistic people has been paid for with a £240,000 government grant.
Northamptonshire Healthcare NHS Foundation Trust (NHFT) created at the space at one of its crisis houses, The Warren, in Northampton.
The garden includes a range of aromatic plants.
Louise Kirby, the autism lead for Northamptonshire, said the "important" garden would benefit autistic people who have had a mental health crisis.
Crisis houses are facilities where adults who are experiencing a crisis situation can stay for a few days and get round-the-clock support, without needing to go to hospital.
Kirsty Pope, a service user at the Warren, played a role in designing the garden.
"We tried to make sure we were hitting all sensory and autistic needs throughout," she said.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830