Kettering Energy Park is 'warehousing under different guise', campaigner say
A proposed energy park development is "warehousing under a different guise", campaigners say.
Plans for Kettering Energy Park near Burton Latimer include 30m-high (98ft) warehouses, alongside an existing wind farm.
More than 1,700 people have signed a petition against the plans.
In a statement, North Northamptonshire Council said it was "currently reviewing" responses to a consultation on the masterplan for the development.
The council said a report was expected to go before its Planning Communities executive advisory panel on on 13 September. Jim Beatty, speaking on behalf of the Beatty family who are the landowners, said it would be "open to further communication" after the meeting.The BBC attempted to contact developer First Renewables but did not receive a response.
Campaigners said that more than 200 separate objections had been made against the planned development.
Kevin Binley, who lives in Great Addington, close to the proposed energy park, said: "There is no opposition in terms of the wind farms - they've been here quite a few years now.
"In 2014, there was consent given for solar farms here as well, however they've never been built which is disappointing.
"What we are really concerned about is the latest plan to turn agricultural farm land - over 435 hectares (1,075 acres) - into warehouses."
Mr Binley said the plans suggested a greenfield site the size of 60 football pitches would be concreted over if the plans were approved.
Mike Scott, chairman of Great Addington Parish Council, said the plans were "not in the best interests of the community".
"By creating warehouse coverage, this is no longer an energy park; this is an industrial development of warehousing that is not compatible with the location," he said.
"This is warehousing under a different guise."
It comes after separate campaigns in the north and south of Northamptonshire were organised against "inappropriate" rural warehousing.
