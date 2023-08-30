Claire Stancliffe: England deaf team footballer on fundraising 'whirlwind'
- Published
A footballer said she was "delighted" to be representing England women at the World Deaf Football Championships after a "whirlwind" fundraising campaign.
Claire Stancliffe from Wellingborough, Northamptonshire, helped the team earn £50,000, including big money donations from Gary Neville and Steven Gerrard.
The Football Association no longer funds the 11-a-side team after switching funding to the futsal team.
Ms Stancliffe said she was "excited" for the tournament in Malaysia.
The competition will take place in Kuala Lumpur from 20 September to 8 October.
Neville, the former England and Manchester United right-back, previously donated £20,000 in 2017 to help send the Great Britain team to the Deaflympics in Turkey.
The money raised by the latest campaign will help play for the team's kit, flights, accommodation and a training camp.
Speaking to BBC Radio Northampton, the 34-year-old said it was "amazing" to have the support of high profile ex-players.
"It just goes to show that people believe we deserve the opportunity to go," she said.
Ms Stancliffe, who lost her hearing suddenly aged four, said: "It's been a bit of a whirlwind few months.
"I can't explain how empowering it is [to play with other deaf footballers]. People who have been through the same barriers in life as you. Just being around those people is a massive help."
She said the team had been training for the competition, which has been delayed by the Covid pandemic, for more than four years.
At the last championships, in 2016, England's women finished third - matching their previous best performance from the 2008 tournament.
