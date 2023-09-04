Northampton school hit by concrete safety fears
A school in Northampton has shut part of its campus amid fears that problematic RAAC concrete might have been used in its construction.
Northampton International Academy (NIA) is based in an old Royal Mail sorting office on Barrack Road in the town.
The school said the use of the top floor would be restricted while a survey took place.
It added that the school was "entirely safe for pupils, staff and visitors" to attend.
The Barrack Road Sorting Office was opened in 1981 by Princess Diana. It closed after a fire in 2003 and remained derelict for several years.
Plans were approved for it to be converted into a 2,400-place school in 2014 and NIA opened four years later.
The school's executive head teacher, Martin Serráo, said: "We are one of over 100 schools across the country which may have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (RAAC) within its structure - in our case, in the roof of the building.
"In line with guidance from the Department for Education, we have commissioned a structural survey to confirm whether RAAC is present in the roof - and while this survey is carried out, the use of the top floor is being restricted," he added.
RAAC is a lightweight form of concrete that was used in the construction of public buildings between the 1950s and 1970s. Experts said much of the RAAC used in construction projects had exceeded its lifespan of 30 years and could collapse.
Eighteen classrooms at the NIA have been taken out of use, along with a new staff room and the sixth form area.
