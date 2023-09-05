Brackley community larder opens offering free and low-cost food
- Published
Brackley has become the latest town to get a community larder, offering free and low-cost food to those who need it.
Members pay a small fee but can then access food that has been donated or bought with money raised by the scheme.
Miranda Wixon, who has set up larders in Northamptonshire, said the "social supermarket" differed from a food bank.
She said: "Foodbanks provide free food to people who are struggling, whereas we want to lift people out of that hardship so they never get there."
Marie Bryant, who is 47 and lives in Brackley, said "it's a joy" to have a local larder.
"A lot of us don't have the funds to travel to Bicester, Banbury or Towcester, so to have it here in the town is invaluable," she said.
'Something nice for a change'
Louise, 30, is a single parent and was directed to the larder by her health visitor "while things get better".
She said: "Money's very tight because we don't get the support we need, so to be able to get what we've got is amazing.
"Especially with the rise of bills, [we can] afford something nice for a change."
Users of the larder are charged an annual fee of £10 and then pay either £5 or £10 for points, which can then be exchanged for food.
Some perishable items, such as fruit and vegetables, are available for free and do not have a points value.
A typical shop with £5-worth of points could normally cost someone about £30 elsewhere.
'Take the edge off'
Leah Campbell, one of the volunteers at the larder, said: "I have a full-time job and I struggle with increasing costs, because your salary isn't increasing at the rate that everything else is.
"This is trying to take the edge off a bit for people."
"There are people everywhere that are struggling," added Ms Wixon, who has set up a number of larders with Northampton Hope Centre. "Brackley is not immune from that."
The Community Larder is open every Friday lunchtime at the Red Lion Community Rooms in Brackley Market Place.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp us on 0800 169 1830