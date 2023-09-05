Northampton dog attack leads to man needing surgery
A man has been forced to have surgery on his hand after he was attacked by a dog on a Northampton street.
The man was walking on Gloucester Avenue, near the junction with Delamere Road, in the early hours of 19 August when the animal jumped up and knocked him to the floor.
The dog, thought to be a German Shepherd with thick fur, bit the man on the wrist and hand, causing "significant" injuries, police said.
Officers are appealing for witnesses.
