Archaeologists find evidence of old market hall in Northampton
Curious objects which shed new light on Northampton's history have been found by experts in the Market Square.
They include a wooden structure which may have been a whipping post, used in the past to punish offenders.
There are also signs of what might have been a market hall which historians have said they knew nothing about.
The archaeological dig at the site has been carried out as part of a £10 million improvement project,
Among the medieval objects found by a team from the Museum of London Archaeology (MOLA) were fragments of medieval shoes, textiles, pottery dating from 1200 to 1350, animal bones and wood.
There were also signs of structures that may have been standing hundreds of years ago.
Mark Roberts, senior project manager with MOLA, said: "A fine stone building was found in the centre of the Market Square and seems to be later than most of the medieval layers. It may be a previously unknown market hall.
"We have found a stone building in the south-west dated perhaps from 1100 to 1150 and may predate the first use of area as a market in 1236."
Archaeologists believe some of the structures they have found on the west of the site may be the remains of buildings featured on a map compiled by cartographer John Speed in the early 17th century.
Mr Roberts said: "We have also identified the Great Conduit of Northampton at the south of the Market Square, thought to have been built by Edward IV and documented as being repaired in 1509 - it gives its name to Conduit Lane."
The Great Conduit and Little Conduit were constructed to deliver water to Northampton Castle which was situated nearby.
A large medieval wooden post has also been discovered which experts believe might be evidence of a whipping post which Northampton was known to have had.
It would have been used to administer minor punishments, alongside the more familiar stocks and pillory.
The structures, once fully recorded and catalogued, will be covered over again before Market Square is resurfaced, and the smaller finds will remain in the Northamptonshire collections.
West Northamptonshire Council says most of the necessary surface water and drainage improvements have now been completed at the site, alongside essential repairs to the Victorian brick sewer system.
Market traders have been relocated to Commercial Street car park while the work takes which will eventually provide modern market stalls, stepped seating, artworks and a water feature.
