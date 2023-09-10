Irchester girl wins BBC Young Reporters Competition
- Published
A report on the future of brass bands by a 16-year-old girl is one of five national winners in a prestigious BBC competition for young journalists.
Elise, from Irchester, Northamptonshire, plays the flugelhorn, cornet and trumpet and joined a brass band two years ago.
She said it changed her life but she was worried that not enough new players were getting involved.
Her report is being shown on national television.
Elise plays in two brass bands that have won national awards, including Youth Brass 2000.
Her report shows her playing in band rehearsals and taking solo parts in concerts.
Brass bands have a proud history, having first appeared in mining villages as a way of providing positive activities for hard-working miners.
Many are now struggling to survive with fewer people joining up.
Elise said schools were part of the problem because, when trying to balance the books, music was "often the first thing taken off the curriculum".
She also believed funding was an issue because musicians paid for everything themselves, from uniforms and music to venue hire and conductors' fees.
'Needs to adapt'
The image people have of brass bands might also need addressing, said Elise.
She added brass banding "has able to adapt to a newer world with changing technology".
She has set up her own social media platform called Brassing Around, which aims to provide honest reviews of performances and competitions, and be a positive platform for the brass banding community.
Elise said: "It's just felt amazing to get so many kind comments from everyone.
"If we can keep young children interested with opportunities like brass tuitions, then people will be able to be aware of how exciting and promising that musical education can be for them."
The BBC Young Reporter competition is an annual opportunity for 11-18 year olds to suggest an original story suggestion and report on it with the BBC.
The aim is to provide young people with media skills and news literacy, find out about careers in the broadcasting industry and share their original stories with the BBC.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830