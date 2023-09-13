West Haddon crash: Young woman dies on rural road
A young woman has been killed in a collision on a rural road.
It happened at around 17:30 BST between West Haddon and Watford on 12 September.
The woman was driving a black Fiat 500 and the other car involved was a white VW Tiguan SE.
Officers are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with dashcam footage to come forward to assist with the investigation.
The collision happened on Watford Road, which links West Haddon with the village of Watford near Daventry.
The road was closed while the emergency services dealt with the incident.
The two vehicles were travelling in opposite directions at the time.
A passenger in the VW Tiguan was taken to University Hospitals Coventry and Warwickshire with serious injuries.
