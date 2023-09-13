Northampton: Man dies after falling from footbridge onto busy road
- Published
A man has died after falling from a footbridge and being hit by a car on a busy road.
It happened at about 11:00 BST on Tuesday on the A45 in Northampton,
Police say the man was in his 30s and was pronounced dead at the scene, on the eastbound section of the dual carriageway, near the Barnes Meadow Interchange.
They have appealed for anyone with any more information about the incident to get in touch.
