BMW hits Daventry house after near miss with pedestrians
A car that mounted the pavement in a town centre street "narrowly missed pedestrians", police said.
It happened at about 17:00 BST on Monday in Tavern Lane, Daventry, which is part of a 20 mph zone.
The BMW M3 car hit a signpost and a house before coming to a halt, with its nearside wheel embedded in the wall of the property.
Police said the driver and passenger then got out of the vehicle and ran off.
The car stopped after "narrowly missing pedestrians" in one of the main walking routes to the bottom end of the High Street shopping area, said a police spokesperson.
The driver and passenger are both described as men aged between 20 and 30.
