Raac found at Northampton special school
Collapse-prone concrete has been discovered at a school for children with learning difficulties and autism.
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) has been found in two sections of the roof at Fairfields School, Northampton.
The school said affected parts of the site had been isolated and that teaching would continue.
West Northamptonshire Council said repair work would be carried out as quickly as possible.
Figures show more than 170 schools across England contain Raac, which was designed to be a lightweight building material but only has a lifespan of about 30 years and can crumble.
The problem at the school, in Trinity Avenue, affects swimming pool changing rooms, a classroom and a storage area.
'We're disappointed'
The school said the rest of the site had been checked and was safe to use.
Arrangements have been made so children can still be taught without leaving the site while repairs take place.
Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council cabinet member for children, families and education, said: "Clearly we're disappointed to find issues at a further school in our area, though it is somewhat of a relief that staff have been able to accommodate all pupils without any major disruption.
"We are already working on a solution and will ensure the necessary work is carried out as quickly as possible, to help the school return to normal operation."
The school caters for about 120 children with significant learning difficulties, autism spectrum disorder or physical disabilities, aged from four to 11.
Head teacher Lesley Elder said: "This will naturally cause concern for some parents, so I would like to reassure everyone that children's safety is our priority.
"The affected parts of the school have been isolated, and the rest of our buildings have been deemed safe for us to use. We will be sure to keep parents informed whenever we have any updates."
