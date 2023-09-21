Raac: Northamptonshire school given concrete all-clear
- Published
A village school that partly closed for two days while checks for collapse-prone concrete were carried out has reopened after none of the unsafe material was found.
Moulton Primary School in Northamptonshire said it could now welcome all students back.
Work has been carried out to make sure the building under investigation is safe to use.
The school's acting head thanked the community for its support.
When a number of schools were found to have reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac), surveys were carried out across the country, including at Moulton Primary School.
Lightweight concrete that could have been Raac was discovered in a building housing its year one and year six classrooms, along with the library and music room.
The building was closed and year one children were taught elsewhere on the site, while year six pupils went to the secondary school in the village.
Tests found that while the building did contain a form of aerated concrete, it was not the kind susceptible to crumbling.
Fiona Baker, West Northamptonshire Council's cabinet member for children, families and education, said: "We're so grateful for everyone's patience while we carried out further investigations, following our initial concerns.
"I would also like to say a special thank you to Moulton School and Science College which stepped up to host children from year six, who were displaced by the work.
Acting head teacher Lauren Jones said: "It's so good to have all of our children from years one and six back where they should be at the school.
"We're very grateful for the patience and support everyone has shown, and the children coped with the disruption admirably."
