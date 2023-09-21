Northampton: Man in serious condition after suspected stabbing
A man in his 30s has been taken to hospital in a serious condition after a suspected stabbing, police said.
Officers were called to the A508 Harborough Road, in Northampton, at about 14:45 BST.
The man sustained injuries to his chest and hand. The road was closed between the junctions with Boughton Green Road and Chalcombe Road.
Northamptonshire Police said patrols would be increased in the area to reassure the public.
