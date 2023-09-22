A woman has died after her car hit a tree near Thrapston
A woman in her fifties has died after her car left the road and hit a tree.
It happened on the westbound carriageway of the A14 near Thrapston at about 16:15 BST on Saturday 16 September.
The woman was driving a white Range Rover. She died at the scene.
Northamptonshire Police are appealing for anyone who witnessed the accident or has dashcam footage to contact them.
