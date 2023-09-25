Footpath in Northampton closed without warning
- Published
Campaigners say they are "outraged" by the sudden closure of a popular footpath.
The path runs alongside the River Nene at Cotton End in Northampton.
It is not a right of way, but is part of an official active travel route and has been fenced off at South Bridge.
It is next to an old toilet building at the junction of Bridge Street and Cattle Market Road. West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) has been approached for comment.
A local academic, Dr Declan Ryan, posted on X, formerly named Twitter, to say 10 people had got as far as the fence and had turned back whilst he was writing his message.
West Northants Labour group said the path was a recognised route to the canal and was an active travel route recognised by the charity Sustrans and used by cyclists and walkers every day.
It was used by participants in this year's Amazing Northampton Run and the Labour said its closure meant there was now no access from Bridge Street to the canal.
The group claimed there was no warning from the owner that the path would be fenced off.
The local Labour councillor, Emma Roberts, said: "All applications for development [for the site] have been refused. It's useless to the owner.
"Let's have it back, open it up to all, clean up the area and dedicate the spot to the heritage and history of Northampton and welcome it as a true active travel route.
"I want WNC to try to take back the land and ensure this never happens again."
The BBC has asked WNC for a response.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830