Northampton theatre closures due to Raac extended into October
- Published
The closure of two theatres to allow Raac investigations to take place has been extended.
Managers at the Royal and Derngate in Northampton had hoped performances would resume at the end of September.
Shows up to 8 October have now been postponed so the "final phase" of investigations can be completed.
Anyone who has bought tickets for affected dates will be contacted about rescheduling arrangements.
Among the shows that will not be going ahead are an evening with the reality TV star Babatunde Aleshe and a touring production of "Oh What a Lovely War".
Reinforced autoclaved aerated concrete (Raac) was found in the foyers of the theatres last month and the venue was closed immediately.
The filmhouse on the same site has since reopened, and a temporary box office has been set up in a nearby pub.
