Man arrested after fatal crash in Northampton

Road junction with sign off to the left showing "Rectory Farm"Google
The crash happened at the junction of Great Billing Way and Rectory Farm Road

A man has been arrested following the death of a motorcyclist whose bike was in collision with a van.

The man, who was in his 40s, died at the scene of the crash on Great Billing Way, Northampton just before 07:00 BST.

Police said the 23-year-old van driver of the Diat Doblo van, from Northampton, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving.

The motorcycle involved was a white Suzuki GSX-R125.

