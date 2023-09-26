Man injured in e-bike collision in Northampton
- Published
A pedestrian is recovering after being injured in a collision with an e-bike.
It happened on Friday at about 17:55 BST in Bedford Road, Northampton, between Becket's Park and Becket's View.
A man in his 20s was taken to Northampton General Hospital by the e-bike rider and a member of the public.
No details were exchanged between those involved at the time and the police are now appealing for both the pedestrian and the e-bike rider to get in touch.
Follow East of England news on Facebook, Instagram and X. Got a story? Email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk or WhatsApp 0800 169 1830
Related Topics
Related Internet Links
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites.