Northampton Town's Aaron McGowan plays match hours after father's death
- Published
A professional footballer showed "incredible strength" to play for his team hours after the death of his father, his manager said.
Northampton Town full-back Aaron McGowan played the full 90 minutes in the EFL Trophy match against Chelsea Under-21s on Tuesday.
McGowan, 27, who is the club's vice-captain, joined the Cobblers in 2021.
"It shows the character of Aaron wholeheartedly," said Town manager Jon Brady.
"We send our condolences to Aaron and his family."
Chelsea Under-21s won 4-3 on penalties after the match at Sixfields Stadium ended in a 2-2 draw.
McGowan's father died on Tuesday morning after a long illness.
"It was very important for me to play tonight," he said after the match.
"Something that my father always wanted me to do was to go straight back to work. We've been planning for this for a long time; it hasn't been an overnight process.
"We've had a very difficult 12 months. But you know, this is what he wanted. I didn't know whether I wanted to, but you have to get through it and I'm proud of myself to be honest with you. That was for my family tonight."
The Cobblers, who McGowan helped earn promotion from League Two last season, resume their League One campaign with a trip to Exeter City on Saturday.
Find BBC News: East of England on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter. If you have a story suggestion email eastofenglandnews@bbc.co.uk