Bed bug problem solved for Northampton car-sleep pensioner
- Published
A pensioner who was driven to sleep in his car due to a "nightmarish" bed bug infestation says he is finally back in his own bed.
Michael Kemp, 83, from Northampton, said repeated visits from a pest controller failed to solve the problem.
He said his flat has been sprayed three times and he was "back to sleeping as normal".
Mr Kemp said he was confident a "long-term eradication programme" by his housing provider would be successful.
After he contacted BBC Radio Northampton, his flat was sprayed and he left his car to go back to bed - but the bugs returned.
"Within 10 minutes of getting into bed that night, I was being bitten," he said.
"I was up until one o'clock in the morning and, with Sellotape, I caught 25 bed bugs. It was nightmarish."
Mr Kemp said he returned to his car each night, until his Housing Association provider EMH Homes put a new plan in place.
He added: "The management have now come up with a long-term eradication programme. I know they can't do it overnight, it's not going to take away the problem immediately.
"But they are doing all right things and I'm grateful to BBC Radio Northampton."
He said: "My flat has now been sprayed three times, I'm back to sleeping as normal and I'm not being bitten, I've seen no evidence of bed bugs.
"It is a happy outcome."
