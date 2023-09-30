West Northants councillors back pollution control measures
New measures to tackle poor air quality are being promised in an area that has high pollution levels.
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) says a "cohesive" clean air strategy will be published early next year.
The agreement stopped short of adopting some measures proposed by opposition councillors, including banning cars near schools at key times of the day
Campaigners staged a silent protest outside the Guildhall as councillors discussed the issue.
Labour politicians had wanted WNC to agree to publish a clean air policy next January as well as researching a trial of smart traffic lights to be used in an effort to reduce pollution at roadworks.
'Investigation'
They also wanted a trial to take place of a School Streets initiative which would have meant cars being restricted around schools at the start and end of the day.
The ruling Conservative group amended Labour's motion at this week's full council by removing a number of the proposals, including the school street initiative.
Emma Roberts, a labour councillor, told this week's full council meeting that she was disappointed the trial had been omitted and hoped the idea would move forward.
"Maybe we could sit down and have a talk about an investigation into which schools would be appropriate for having some school streets trials so we could really try to support that," she said.
'Traffic is horrendous'
The deputy leader of WNC, Adam Brown, said some proposals had been removed from the motion because the Conservatives were already doing them.
He added that air quality was a problem in his own ward which has two schools:
"Traffic at school dropping-off and picking-up times is horrendous, with the inevitable consequences for air pollution.
"With the ongoing work, we may end up with School Streets or something similar."
The amended motion was passed, committing the council to publishing a cohesive clean air strategy as early as possible next year.
