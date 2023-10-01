Northampton shopper and worker injured after store robbery
A customer at a convenience store was struck over the head with a bottle and suffered slash wounds to the neck and back after a "violent" robbery.
Police said a shop assistant was also punched in the face after he saw a man trying to steal a vape, at the O&K supermarket, Kettering Road, Northampton.
It happened at about 20:30 BST on Friday, Northamptonshire Police said.
The force added no arrests have been made.
As the robber left the store, he hit a 20-year-old customer over the head with a bottle of whiskey.
The victim was attacked again by the same man after leaving the shop, with what police described as a "bladed weapon".
He was treated by paramedics and was taken to Northampton General Hospital.
The 22-year-old worker was left with serious injuries including a black eye and a bleeding nose.
Det Sgt Megan Scotney said: "This was an extremely violent robbery during which two men were injured one of them seriously.
"All the indications are that a bladed weapon was used in the second attack."
Ms Scotney appealed for anyone with information to come forward.
