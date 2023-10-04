Woman found dead after a fire in Wellingborough
A woman in her sixties has died following a fire in a first-floor flat.
The blaze broke out at 09:25 BST on Monday in Buttermere, in the Queensway area of Wellingborough, Northamptonshire.
The woman's death is not being treated as suspicious and investigations are under way to establish the cause of the fire.
Northamptonshire Police has asked for witnesses, or anyone with information, to come forward.
Fire crews were called following reports of smoke coming from a window.
Three fire engines were sent to the scene.
Police said the fire was extinguished quickly and the woman's body was then discovered.
Efforts are now being made to identify the woman and inform her family.
