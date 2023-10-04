Northampton taxi rules council meeting adjourned
Controversial new rules for taxi drivers have been put on hold after councillors failed to decide on them.
The regulations for drivers in West Northamptonshire include a penalty points system for infringement.
Taxi drivers protested outside Tuesday evening's meeting of the council's taxi and general licensing committee at Northampton Guildhall.
The meeting, due to decide whether to implement the new system, was adjourned after a lengthy debate.
Among the requirements set out in the draft rules is a condition that foreign nationals provide a certificate of conduct from every country they have lived in.
Drivers objected, saying the proposals were "racist and discriminatory".
West Northamptonshire Council (WNC) said the measures would improve standards and increase public safety.
Some councillors at the meeting said no vote should take place until there had been proper consultation with the industry.
The meeting ended without agreement and it is not known when the final decision will be made.
