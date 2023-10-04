Wollaston nature reserve drowning was 'accidental' - coroner
A coroner has ruled that a woman found dead under a capsized boat at a nature reserve died accidentally.
The body of Danika Mann was discovered at Summer Leys nature reserve in Wollaston, Northamptonshire, in July 2022.
An inquest into her death heard she had taken drugs and alcohol before getting into the boat, although these did not directly cause her death.
Two people were arrested at the scene but later released without charge.
The hearing in Northampton was told Ms Mann, who was 20 and from Wellingborough, had gone camping with a male friend, spending time on a boat in the lake.
They returned to the tent after Ms Mann's friend started feeling unwell, coroner Anne Pember was told.
The friend awoke the next morning to discover some of his belongings had disappeared and he was unable to locate Ms Mann.
He returned to the area the following day and saw his boat overturned in the lake and went to retrieve it, before finding Ms Mann's body underneath, the inquest was told.
Dr Michael Biggs, a consultant forensic pathologist, told the inquest he had found alcohol and drugs, including MDMA and cocaine, in Ms Mann's body.
He said that the drugs would not have caused her death but would have played a part in her decision-making.
He also said minor cuts and bruises found on Ms Mann's body were unlikely to have been caused by an assault.
Dr Biggs concluded that Ms Mann's death was caused by drowning.
Investigating officer, Det Ch Insp Adam Pendlebury, of Northamptonshire Police, told the inquest that two people had been arrested in connection with the case but both were released - and the investigation found no evidence of murder.
Coroner Anne Pember recorded a verdict of accidental death.
