Three people saved from house fire in Nottinghamshire
- Published
A Nottinghamshire family has been rescued from a fire at their house by firefighters.
Two men and a woman were rescued from an upstairs window of the terraced property on Howard Street in Sutton-in-Ashfield.
Two dogs were also rescued from the house, which was severely damaged, just after 0800 GMT on 2 January, a fire and rescue spokesman said.
The cause of the fire, which started in the basement, is being investigated.
