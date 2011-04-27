Carlton residents evacuated due to fire
- 27 April 2011
Up to 50 people were evacuated from homes and businesses in Nottingham because of a fire.
Four crews were called to a former wood yard in Cavendish Road, Carlton, shortly after 1000 BST and found a large single-storey building on fire.
The police helicopter, with a thermal imaging camera, was used to search for potentially explosive cylinders.
A 200m (650ft) exclusion zone was set up but this was lifted at about 1330 BST and residents allowed to return.