Up to 50 people were evacuated from homes and businesses in Nottingham because of a fire.

Four crews were called to a former wood yard in Cavendish Road, Carlton, shortly after 1000 BST and found a large single-storey building on fire.

The police helicopter, with a thermal imaging camera, was used to search for potentially explosive cylinders.

A 200m (650ft) exclusion zone was set up but this was lifted at about 1330 BST and residents allowed to return.