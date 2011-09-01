Man charged over Nottingham pub attack death
- Published
A man has been charged with the manslaughter of a paramedic who died after an attack in Nottingham city centre.
James Hodgkinson, 28, who was from Southampton but was living in London, was attacked outside Yates's Wine Lodge while off duty, on 31 July.
He died nine days later at the city's Queen's Medical Centre.
The accused, a 19-year-old man from The Meadows, is due to appear at Nottingham Magistrates' Court on Friday.
A second man, also 19, and from The Meadows, who was arrested in connection with the incident remains on police bail pending further inquiries.
