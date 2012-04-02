Spate of 39 arson attacks in Worksop prompts reward offer
A spate of arson attacks on cars in a Nottinghamshire town has prompted police to offer a £1,000 reward.
Police said 39 cars have been targeted since the beginning of the year, with most of them parked on driveways.
The attacks have been most prevalent in the Worksop and Manton town centre areas, the force said.
Det Insp Ash Wilson said: "While it may seem like a bit of fun to those responsible, the consequences of this behaviour can be very serious."
He said: "At the very least a car fire can cause weeks of hardship for those left without their vehicles but fire can also very easily spread to nearby buildings and property, putting lives at risk."
