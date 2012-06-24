Nottingham gas pipe alert closes city road
A collapsed culvert has lead to part of a main Nottingham road being closed.
Engineers from National Grid and Severn Trent were called when a hole opened up on A609 Ilkeston Road in Radford on Sunday morning.
They found the fall had damaged a two-inch gas pipe but this was later found to have been disused.
Traffic, including bus services, were diverted away from the area. Officials said repairs would be completed as soon as possible.
