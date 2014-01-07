Hucknall officer charged with sexual misconduct
- Published
A Nottinghamshire police officer has been charged with sexual misconduct against six women.
The 46-year-old response officer, who was based at Hucknall, is accused of committing the offences between 2003 and 2012.
The officer, who had previously worked in Worksop, has been suspended by Nottinghamshire Police.
He has been bailed and is due to appear before magistrates in the city on 21 January.
