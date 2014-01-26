Nottingham

'Human bone' found in Papplewick woodland

A suspected human bone has been found in Nottinghamshire woodland, police have said.

Officers were called to an area off the A60 near Papplewick by a member of the public on Saturday afternoon.

The force confirmed the bone was thought to be human and said it had been taken away for forensic tests.

A search of the area is due to be carried out. Police have appealed for anyone with further information to contact them.

