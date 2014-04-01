Footballer Tinsley Lindley's gravestone unveiled
A gravestone for a top footballer who played for England in the 1880s and lay in an unmarked grave for almost 70 years has been unveiled.
Tinsley Lindley was the youngest ever player at Nottingham Forest when he joined the team, aged 16, in 1882, and scored a hat-trick on his debut.
He died in 1940 and was buried in an unmarked grave in Wilford Hill cemetery near Nottingham.
Campaigner Ron Clarke raised £5,000 for the gravestone.
"I'm very proud and I'm glad it's finished," said Mr Clarke.
"It's been hard work but I'm really pleased with the way it has turned out."
'Walking shoes'
He previously said: "When I decided to do this it was before the Brian Clough statue was put up in the middle of Nottingham and I thought if he deserves a statue then Tinsley deserves something too.
"A lot of people hadn't heard of him until I started this campaign, but he was a fantastic centre forward. I think he was the George Best of his day."
Mr Lindley, from Basford, scored 85 goals for Forest in one season.
Mr Clarke said Mr Lindley refused to wear ordinary football boots and preferred to wear walking shoes because he could run faster in them.
As well as a footballer, he was also a rower and played rugby and cricket, but never turned professional.
He worked as a barrister and died on 31 March 1940, aged 74.
The campaign started in October and the money was raised through raffles, auctions and a book written by Mr Clarke.