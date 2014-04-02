Sex assault on Worksop street
A woman has been sexually assaulted in an attack on Nottinghamshire street.
The victim was attacked on Edison Park Avenue, Worksop on Tuesday evening.
Police, who were called at about 21:00 BST, said the victim was taken to hospital for treatment and was now being supported by specialist officers.
The road remains shut between Carlton Road and Ashes Park Avenue while forensic examinations continue. Detectives have asked for potential witnesses to come forward.
