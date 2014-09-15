Nottinghamshire children's care homes abuse: Independent review to take place
An independent review into abuse at children's homes in Nottinghamshire is to be carried out following complaints from the actress Samantha Morton and other alleged victims.
Ms Morton told the Guardian that abuse by social services employees was "rife" in Nottingham in the 1980s.
The county's police and crime commissioner said the review should be carried out as soon as possible.
He said it was supported by leaders of the city and county councils.
Nottinghamshire Police is already investigating dozens of incidents of physical and sexual abuse, at care homes including Beechwood Children's Home in Mapperley.
Police and Crime Commissioner Paddy Tipping said: "I know that the public want some reassurance that everything possible is being done to ensure that any claim - whether this is historical or current - is fully investigated and will never be swept under the carpet and any lessons are learned.
"The work to protect children and keep them safe is a fundamental element of our society and I believe we owe it to all those who have been cared for in our children's homes to look closely at how these services have been delivered over the years.
"In my view, an independent review is the only way to do that."
Ms Morton, born in 1977, moved into Red Tiles children's home in Bulwell when she was 11 and said she was sexually abused by two residential care workers.
The home, which has since closed, is among 13 care homes and secure units where former residents have made compensation claims.
Ms Morton later moved to another home, Wollaton House, where she said she was physically abused.
Steve Edwards, service director for children's social care at Nottinghamshire County Council, said the authority is working closely with police and the city council to investigate Ms Morton's concerns.