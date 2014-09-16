Cotgrave's Hollygate Park: Housing to 'transform' former pit village
Work has started on a £100m housing project on a derelict colliery that is expected to create hundreds of jobs.
The 450-home development at Hollygate Park in Cotgrave, Nottinghamshire, will also include a business park.
Rushcliffe Borough Council leader Neil Clarke said the project will transform the former pit village.
The Cotgrave coal mine opened in the 1960s and employed up to 2,000 miners when it was in full production, but closed in the early 1990s.
The 34-hectare project on the derelict pithead site will include 141 affordable dwellings and will create about 550 new jobs at a new business park.
The developer has also agreed to revamp the area's shopping precinct.
Mr Clarke said the construction industry had agreed to provide apprenticeships and training opportunities for young people in the area.