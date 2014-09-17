Police investigate Nottinghamshire care home video
Police are looking at secret video footage from a Nottinghamshire care home after concerns were raised about the quality of care there.
Nottingham City Council has suspended its contract with the 70-resident Acer Court Care Home in Nuthall.
"We are reviewing footage relating to one resident of the home and are working to establish whether a crime has taken place," a spokesman said.
Avery Healthcare, which runs the home, said five staff had been suspended.
Safety concerns
Officers were given the video by relatives of one of the residents at the home, the Nottingham Post reported.
Helen Jones, director of adult social care at Nottingham City Council, said: "We have taken the decision to suspend our contract with Acer Court and are now working closely with the county council and partner agencies.
"We have allocated a social worker to each of the 16 residents living there who are funded by the city council to offer support at this time."
The home provides care for elderly people, including some with dementia.
Avery Healthcare spokesman Ian Matthews said the firm was working on improvements in staff training to ensure the safety of residents.
A Care Quality Commission (CQC) report from August flagged up problems at the home, including failure to meet standards in staff training.
It also criticised the home for not always delivering care in a way that "ensured people's safety and welfare".
The report said: "We found that some care needs were not being recorded or assessed appropriately."
But it also said the residents they spoke to "were satisfied with the service that they received".
The home has 16 residents funded by the city council, 11 by the county council and 43 fee-paying residents.