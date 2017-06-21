Image caption Manvers Court, in Nottingham, where sprinklers will be installed as a "priority"

Sprinkler systems are to be installed in every Nottingham City Council-owned tower block following the London fire.

Nottingham City Homes, which manages the 13 tower blocks that house 1,700 residents and one shopping centre, said it was a "priority".

The company said the sprinklers would be in corridors and communal areas, and residents would be asked if they wanted them in their flats too.

It follows last week's Grenfell Tower fire, which killed at least 79 people.

Updates on this story and more from the East Midlands

A total of 1,507 flats are in the 13 blocks, all owned by Nottingham City Council, and include a tower block in the Victoria Centre.

Sprinklers are being installed as an "added safety measure", not because it is a requirement, a Nottingham City Homes spokeswoman said.

Lucio Valentino, who lives in the Manvers Court tower block, in Sneinton, said sprinklers were a good idea.

However, the 47-year-old was unsure how many residents would want them in their flats because there were risks of them being set off in a small fire, damaging belongings - and not everyone could afford insurance.

"We should have had sprinklers in hallways ages ago. And in flats, yes, but there is the downside of the insurance. Are people going to risk losing everything and not get it all back?"

Image copyright PA Image caption Grenfell Tower after last week's fire

A Nottingham City Homes spokeswoman said timescales were being worked out.

She added: "We are also, like all housing organisations across the UK, collating information requested by central government about our housing stock.

"We will continue to work closely with Nottingham City Council to install sprinkler systems; both ourselves and the council believe it's a priority, and we believe this is a firm base from which to move forward in the interests of all our residents."