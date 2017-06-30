University student accommodation which has the same cladding as the Grenfell Tower block will be replaced "as a matter of urgency".

Nottingham Trent University (NTU) said tests showed the blocks have the Reynobond ACM PE panels.

NTU moved 30 students from three of seven blocks at Byron House on Wednesday.

The cladding is thought to have contributed to the spread of the fire that killed at least 80 people.

It is not known when it will be removed, but NTU said it hopes to complete the work by the start of the new academic year in September.

Students who have now finished for the academic year, were relocated to alternative rooms "as a precautionary measure" while investigations took place.

Image caption The halls have regular alarm testing and fire drills as well as a 24/7 concierge system

A National Union of Students spokeswoman said: "We are pleased that Nottingham Trent have taken the decision to remove and replace the cladding on it's halls of residence. We hope other universities and halls providers quickly do the same."

The university and University Partnerships Programme, which owns and runs the Nottingham halls, said in a join statement: "The decision has been made to remove and replace the cladding on these three blocks as a matter of urgency.

"This will begin as soon as possible.

"In the event that this is not possible, we will be offering alternative similar accommodation to students who were due to move into one of these three blocks.

"The safety of our staff and students is of paramount importance."

They added that Byron House, which opened in 2013, has a fire detection system with alarms and sensors in every room.

The nine-storey Bryon House is located on Shakespeare Street directly above the university's student union facilities.