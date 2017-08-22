Image copyright Google Image caption The notices were put on cars and fence posts in Marham Close in Sneinton

Bogus parking notices have been posted in Nottingham warning drivers they could be fined for leaving their cars in a largely residential area.

They were posted in Marham Close, Sneinton, advising drivers they could be fined £120 or have their vehicles removed by "a toe truck" [sic].

The letters claimed to have been sent by the council.

Nottingham City Council said it was aware of the "fake" letters and police advised the notices were "not genuine".

Image caption The letter claiming to be from the council was posted in the area to warn drivers

Nottinghamshire Police said it had also received one report of criminal damage to a car parked in the road.

David Mellen, the councillor for Sneinton, said the resident was clearly "annoyed" but should not have taken matters in to their own hands.

Image caption The letters claimed to come from Nottingham City Council

He said: "They've done their homework... yes, the letter might look official, but without anything on the roads, a sign and markings, then it won't be effective."

In the letters, the writer claims that double yellow lines will soon be applied to the road due to "many complaints of cars being parked and left while owners are working to avoiding paying for parking [sic]".

Image caption The wheel of one car parked on the road was let down, leading to a report of criminal damage

However, the city council said they had received "no complaints" from residents about parking in Marham Close and had no plans for parking enforcement in the area.

Image caption A woman has told the BBC that she was left this note after parking in the same area

A spokesman for Nottinghamshire Police said the force had sent letters to residents informing them the notices were "not genuine" and described the reported criminal damage incident as "unacceptable".