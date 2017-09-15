Image copyright Google Image caption Ben Gilson, 26, of The Meadows, Nottingham died on Wednesday after his motorcycle was involved in a collision with another bike.

A second man has been arrested over the death of a motorcyclist involved in a two-bike crash in Nottingham.

Ben Gilson, 26, of the Meadows, Nottingham, was involved in a collision with another bike in Wollaton Road on Wednesday and died at the scene.

A 24-year-old man was held earlier on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving. It follows the arrest of a 20-year-old man on Thursday.

The 20-year-old was held over the same offence and also theft of a motorcycle.